Klaas Drops Infectious Remix of Max M's "Never Wanna Leave"

The infectious undertone of a club banger can be grappling. A catchy hook is usually enough to subconsciously move a body to the dance floor but when you add hypnotizing lyrics to the mix the soul is captivated. Up-and-coming producer Max M delivers all of that and more with his latest single, "Never Wanna Leave".

The French DJ took a detour in life as he honed in on his technological expertise in computer science. Having devoted his early teenage years to becoming a musical composer, Max M pursued a career in technology, becoming a respected IT expert. Now, he is returning to his roots and emerging with singles like "Under Water" and "Rebirth."

His latest work showcases the ability Max M has to produce a dynamic record, however, that hasn't stopped other DJs from taking a stab at editing his track. "Never Wanna Leave" has been reworked and given the festival/club treatment by none other than Klaas. The German DJ and producer is best known for his work on the EDM classic, "Infinity 2008" with the late Guru Josh.

Klaas manages to turn what is already a dance powerhouse of a record into a monster. Adding atmospheric breakdowns alongside centralized punching basslines, the remix leaves a lasting impact, begging to be replayed after its first spin. Although the original production by Max M is to be applauded, Klaas takes it one step further, providing ultimate bliss on the dance floor.

