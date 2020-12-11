New Artist Spotlight: Josh Charm's Elegant Songwriting is Making a Mark on House Music

Josh Charm has experienced an electrifying start to his young career. Since first releasing dance music in 2018, the Dutch producer quickly found a home on Martin Garrix's STMPD Records. Things just started getting hot for him in 2020, though, as his single "Sinner" with Redondo eclipsed 1.1 million streams on Spotify alone. To top off his excellent year, he has now released his latest single "Dance For Me."

"Dance For Me" is the perfect showcase of Josh Charm's newly minted sound. Much like his previous releases, has has cooked up an intoxicating beat to match the equally catchy vocal he's included in the track. His eclectic taste is accentuated by the use of minimalistic samples, elusive stabs and dreamy, muted synths. In a short time, Charm has adopted a unique sound that speaks to his undeniable comfort in house music. You can check out his new single below.

Josh Charm has quickly found a niche with his sound, taking familiar house beats and adding a sonorous layer of innovation on top of them. Each of his tracks have us aching for more as he's already mastered the art of writing poignant, catchy melodies. With cosigns from Garrix and Spinnin' Records under his belt, the future looks bright for this young talent.

