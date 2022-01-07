New Music Friday Roundup: Dada Life, REZZ, Moore Kismet & More [1/7/22]

Just like that, 2022's first New Music Friday has come and gone.

And if today was any indication, electronic music artists are hungrier than ever not only to release new music, but also to innovate. Dada Life, REZZ, Moore Kismet and more wasted no time kicking off the year with must-listen tracks and setting the tone for 2022.

Take a listen below.

Dada Life - So Good

Dada Life turned back the clock to their electro house days in "So Good," a track with all the bells and whistles of a classic party-starting Dada Life anthem.

REZZ - MENACE

REZZ fanned the flames of her scintillating Spiral album with a new bonus track, "MENACE," a maniacal midtempo banger.

Crankdat & Ruvlo - Lasers

Crankdat and Ruvlo stomped onto Disciple with "Lasers," a frenetic dubstep banger chock full of—you guessed it—wild laser samples.

Kaskade & Lipless - Llove v3

Kaskade tapped frequent collaborator Lipless for "Llove v3," reworking the 2011 Fire & Ice cut with a club-ready deep house rendition.

David Guetta & MORTEN - Permanence

It seems 2022 will be a huge year for David Guetta and MORTEN's "future rave." The proof is in the pudding with "Permanence," yet another heart-racing installment of the blossoming dance music sub-genre.

Ookay - Way That I Do

Ookay's signature indie dance sound shines in the breezy "Way That I Do," which finds the singer-songwriter and producer oscillating between half- and double-time in a masterful arrangement.

Don Diablo - Face To Face (feat. WATTS)

Future house flag-bearer Don Diablo dropped a new single called "Face To Face" with WATTS, unveiling a kaleidoscopic music video alongside the poignant track.

Steve Aoki & DJ Diesel - Welcome to the Playhouse

Steve Aoki tapped DJ Diesel for "Welcome to the Playhouse," a bass house beast replete with rave energy thanks to Shaq's relentless bars, which double as a call to arms.

Drove & Citadelle - Through It All

Rising electronic music outfit Drove returned to Martin Garrix's venerated STMPD RCRDS imprint to release "Through It All," a sultry deep house record produced in collaboration with Citadelle.

Conro - find u.

Monstercat vet Conro explores a new sonic identity in "find u.," an uplifting electro-punk jam.

Kill The Noise, Tasha Baxter, Bro Safari & Macky - As Above So Below

Kill The Noise's new single, "As Above So Below," is yet another masterclass from one of the leading sound designers in electronic music. The hypnotic bass track features a potent topline from Tasha Baxter and additional production from Bro Safari and Macky.

Blinders - Blind Love

The latest track from house music maven Blinders is a mesmerizing cut called "Blind Love," which strays from his festival-friendly sound in favor of an aching deep house style.

Moore Kismet & Pauline Herr - Parallel Heartbreak

Lightning has struck twice with "Parallel Heartbreak," the stunning second collab from Moore Kismet and Pauline Herr ahead of the former's debut album.