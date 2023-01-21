EDM.com Playlist Picks: Skrillex, Koven, ILLENIUM & More [1/20/23]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Elley Duhé & Whethan - MONEY ON THE DASH
Yaeji - For Granted
Le Youth & Jerro - Lost (feat. Lizzy Land)
Festival Hits 2023
Skrillex - Leave Me Like This (with Bobby Raps)
Cloonee - Badman Sounds
Delta Heavy & Lauren L'aimant - Against The Tide
Electronic Avenue
ILLENIUM - Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt)
Recommended Articles
A "Day-Into-Night" Oceanfront Dance Party Is Coming to the Shores of Southern California
Headlined by Âme and Dixon, the concert is one of the only large-scale electronic music events in L.A. to take place on the beach.
This Artist Somehow Turned a Loaf of Bread Into the Artwork of Aphex Twin's Debut Album
What’s wrong babe? You barely touched your Selected Ambient Works 85-92 bread.
Chris Lake Leads Foundation Vol. 1, a Curated House Music Experience In Vancouver
The inaugural show will also feature DJ sets from Nora En Pure and Mark Knight, among others.
Koven - Get Through
Dabin, Kai Waichi & Lø Spirt - Hollow
Hardstyle Heaterz
Ecstatic - Absolution
More Plastic & Enyqma - Back To You
Alex Megane & Mindblast - Heaven Is A Place On Earth (Hardstyle Edit)
Tech Center
DJ Merlon & Enoo Napa - Two Zulu Men In Ibiza
Moderat - Rusty Nails
LondonGround - La Farsa
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters Playlist, Tech Center Playlist and Festival Hits 2023 Playlist.