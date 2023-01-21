EDM.com Playlist Picks: Skrillex, Koven, ILLENIUM & More [1/20/23]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Elley Duhé & Whethan - MONEY ON THE DASH

Yaeji - For Granted

Le Youth & Jerro - Lost (feat. Lizzy Land)

Festival Hits 2023

Skrillex - Leave Me Like This (with Bobby Raps)

Cloonee - Badman Sounds

Delta Heavy & Lauren L'aimant - Against The Tide

Electronic Avenue

ILLENIUM - Luv Me A Little (feat. Nina Nesbitt)

Koven - Get Through

Dabin, Kai Waichi & Lø Spirt - Hollow

Hardstyle Heaterz

Ecstatic - Absolution

More Plastic & Enyqma - Back To You

Alex Megane & Mindblast - Heaven Is A Place On Earth (Hardstyle Edit)

Tech Center

DJ Merlon & Enoo Napa - Two Zulu Men In Ibiza

Moderat - Rusty Nails

LondonGround - La Farsa

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters Playlist, Tech Center Playlist and Festival Hits 2023 Playlist.