EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Vintage Culture, WHIPPED CREAM & More [1/27/23]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Vintage Culture feat. Izzy Bizu - If I Live Forever

Valentino Khan & Deorro - ¡MAS CRAZY!

Hardwell, Maddix & 4 Strings - Take Me Away Again

Festival Hits 2023

Mau P - Gimme That Bounce

OddKidOut & Roger Montegomery - NUCLEAR

Knock2 feat. DEV - Are U Feelin Me

Wenzday & N2N - Let's Talk

Electronic Avenue

Skrillex feat. Bladee - Real Spring

San Holo feat. Lizzy Land - Don't Look Down

WHIPPED CREAM, Jasiah & Crimson Child - The Dark

Hardstyle Heaterz

Vertile - No Sleep

Revelion - Vendetta (X-Qlusive OST)

Scooter - Waste Our Youth

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters Playlist, and Festival Hits 2023 Playlist.