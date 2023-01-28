EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Vintage Culture, WHIPPED CREAM & More [1/27/23]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Vintage Culture feat. Izzy Bizu - If I Live Forever
Valentino Khan & Deorro - ¡MAS CRAZY!
Hardwell, Maddix & 4 Strings - Take Me Away Again
Festival Hits 2023
Mau P - Gimme That Bounce
OddKidOut & Roger Montegomery - NUCLEAR
Knock2 feat. DEV - Are U Feelin Me
Wenzday & N2N - Let's Talk
Electronic Avenue
Skrillex feat. Bladee - Real Spring
San Holo feat. Lizzy Land - Don't Look Down
WHIPPED CREAM, Jasiah & Crimson Child - The Dark
Hardstyle Heaterz
Vertile - No Sleep
Revelion - Vendetta (X-Qlusive OST)
Scooter - Waste Our Youth
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist, Hardstyle Heaters Playlist, and Festival Hits 2023 Playlist.