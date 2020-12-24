Zedd, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon Music

Since we'll be confined to our homes this NYE, you'll need some killer playlists to last you through the night.
Author:
Publish date:

Natalie Imgraben

New Year's Eve 2020 is going to feel different this year since we'll be confined to our homes. Ergo, without a live DJ and kamikaze shots with enough sugar to make you forget how overpriced they were, you'll need some killer playlists to last you through the night.

Amazon Music has got your covered. The streaming giant has released a bevy of playlists as part of its "Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ" campaign, a star-studded stable of selections curated to provide music fans with the perfect soundtrack to ring in 2021 as they dance at home. Available to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers, the 2020 edition features playlists from Alison Wonderland, Zedd, David Guetta, Nora En PureBlack Coffee, and DJ Snake, among many others.

"My playlist is my mix of songs for people all around the world to just press play and hopefully forget, for a minute, about all the hardship we’ve had this crazy year," said DJ Snake. "Better times are coming." "This playlist is a selection of tracks I would currently love to play out and connect through with you," added En Pure. "Hope they will bring you the good vibes and confidence for an amazing new year!" 

You can tune into each playlist via the links below.

Zedd
David Guetta
DJ Khaled
DJ Snake
Alison Wonderland
Joel Corry
Nora En Pure
Tainy
Paul Woolford
TSHA
Ellen Allien
Marshall Jefferson
Black Coffee
Metro Boomin
Becky Hill
Robin Schulz

