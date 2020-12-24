Zedd, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon Music

New Year's Eve 2020 is going to feel different this year since we'll be confined to our homes. Ergo, without a live DJ and kamikaze shots with enough sugar to make you forget how overpriced they were, you'll need some killer playlists to last you through the night.

Amazon Music has got your covered. The streaming giant has released a bevy of playlists as part of its "Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ" campaign, a star-studded stable of selections curated to provide music fans with the perfect soundtrack to ring in 2021 as they dance at home. Available to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers, the 2020 edition features playlists from Alison Wonderland, Zedd, David Guetta, Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, and DJ Snake, among many others.

"My playlist is my mix of songs for people all around the world to just press play and hopefully forget, for a minute, about all the hardship we’ve had this crazy year," said DJ Snake. "Better times are coming." "This playlist is a selection of tracks I would currently love to play out and connect through with you," added En Pure. "Hope they will bring you the good vibes and confidence for an amazing new year!"

You can tune into each playlist via the links below.

Zedd

David Guetta

DJ Khaled

DJ Snake

Alison Wonderland

Joel Corry

Nora En Pure

Tainy

Paul Woolford

TSHA

Ellen Allien

Marshall Jefferson

Black Coffee

Metro Boomin

Becky Hill

Robin Schulz