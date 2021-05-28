NGHTMRE and Alexandar Smash Drop Future Bass Anthem "Speak Easy"

NGHTMRE has revealed his second single of the year, which features Ghostlo.

For his latest future bass anthem, NGHTMRE has joined forces with rising duo Alexandar Smash on a new single called "Speak Easy," which features a stunning vocal performance from Ghostlo.

"Speak Easy" opens with a gentle touch as Ghostlo's gossamer vocals float atop soft, distorted synths. The chords begin to progress into an eerie soundscape that eventually crescendos into a soaring drop that should do well to bellow through the festival circuit as it returns in 2021. Rippling with warm saws and thick 808s, the track engulfs the senses as its delicate vocals lend to a beautifully balanced arrangement.

Listen to the new single below, which arrived by way of Ultra Records.

"'Speak Easy' was one of those tracks that really came together quick in the studio," NGHTMRE said in a press release. "The creative flow the first day I worked with Alexandar Smash in the studio was awesome and we got most of the idea done. As soon as I heard the vocals I knew how it was going to sound. It's rare when that happens but it's the best feeling."

"Feels good to drop this collaboration exactly one year after our first release," Smash added. "We've been looking up to [NGHTMRE] since the jump. This is a huge record and we can't wait to see what this does at the festivals!"

Artwork for NGHTMRE and Alexandar Smash's new single "Speak Easy" featuring Ghostlo. DK Projects

"Speak Easy" is NGHTMRE's second single of the year following "Falling" with KLAXX. It arrives as the esteemed bass music producer gears up for a momentous performance at Colorado's fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre this fall, where he'll join Big Gigantic for the electro-funk duo's famed "Rowdytown" series.

You can stream "Speak Easy" on your go-to platform here.

