NGHTMRE Confirms New Zeds Dead Collaboration On the Way

Back in September 2016, NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead joined forces with GG Magree for the dazzling "Frontlines," dropping a thunderous future bass anthem that dominated the festival circuit at the time (RIP, festivals).

Fast forward to August 5th, 2020, when NGHTMRE took to Twitter with an atomic bomb of an announcement that he has finished a new collaboration with Zeds Dead. In a succinct yet far from ambiguous tweet, the trap and bass sage confirmed the news for fans, writing, "New collab with [Zeds Dead] finished."

NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead's bass music compatriots are already taking notice.

At the time of writing, neither artist has confirmed a release date or title of the track in question. However, Zeds Dead dropped an unreleased collaboration with NGHTMRE during their EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon set, which you can listen to here.

Pump yourself up on NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead's forthcoming collab by replaying "Frontlines" below.

