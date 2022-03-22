NGHTMRE and SLANDER Unfurl New Chapter In Collaborative Saga With Emotive Single, "Fall Into Me"

The latest offering in the saga of NGHTMRE and SLANDER is a tonal switch-up from the "gud" vibrations of yesteryear.

Their new single "Fall Into Me," the lead from NGHTMRE's forthcoming debut album, sees the bass music virtuoso back on a collision course with his most frequent collaborators. However, unlike prior efforts, "Fall Into Me" is characterized by heartstring-tugging verses and somber chord progressions.

SLANDER and Dylan Matthew, seemingly have hit-making down to a science, and "Fall Into Me" has the ingredients to continue the trend. Matthew's vocals are precluded by a melancholic piano solo in the track's introduction. The "Love Is Gone" vocalist does what he does best, delivering a powerful verse while succinctly putting the difficult feeling of regretful longing into words.

Despite the tonal change in their collaborative direction NGHTMRE & SLANDER are otherwise picking up right where they left off. The track ramps up with building energetic synth stabs and sweeps away into a sea of twinkling future bass soundscapes.

It's the latest record in a collaborative partnership between the trio of producers which has yielded "Gud Vibrations" and "Feeling Gud" so far. In a press statement, NGHTMRE said "Fall Into Me" has been under wraps for over two years.

"I started the original drop idea for ‘Fall Into Me’ just at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. It has been one of my favorite unreleased songs for soooo long and I’m insanely happy to be releasing it," NGHTMRE explained. "Dylan really captured exactly the vibe I wanted for the vocal (not to mention played all the piano for the song as well in one seamless take). SLANDER and I have always loved making melodic bass music, and this feels like the perfect follow up to our fan favorites ‘Gud Vibrations’ and ‘Feelin Gud.'"

