NGHTMRE and KLAXX Join Forces on Wild New Single "Falling"

We have officially received our first NGHTMRE single of the year. The release, called "Falling," comes in partnership with San Diego-based producer KLAXX and arrives on Gud Vibrations.

"Falling" is an absolute behemoth of a single, and one that takes listeners on a sonic journey. At first, it sounds as if the two artists go for a soaring future bass single. However, after the first break—and a stellar stellar guitar solo—beautiful depravity ensues with a vicious trap drop.

Check out the forward-thinking bass tune below and find it across streaming platforms here.

NGHTMRE is currently gearing up for the release of his debut album. The Gud Vibrations boss prepped fans for the release by noting it's going to be like his seminal NGHTMRE EP, but "on steroids." At the time of this article's publication, the title and release date is not yet known, but "Falling" could very well be featured.

