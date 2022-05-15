Listen to NGHTMRE and KLAXX's Reunion on Their Anthemic Track "The One"
Following the release of his emotive new track with SLANDER and Dylan Matthew, "Fall Into Me," NGHTMRE has tapped KLAXX for yet another moving single entitled "The One."
"The One" is a festival anthem at its core, showcasing both NGHTMRE and KLAXX's affinity for writing melodic music. Beautifully, sweeping guitar riffs are accompanied by gorgeous vocals crooning about the uncertainty that comes with love all while dynamic drums build towards a soaring, synth-driven drop. "The One" truly encapsulates NGHTMRE's distinct sound while showing growth and simultaneously allowing KLAXX to shine.
KLAXX shares his experience writing the tune in a press statement. “The idea for 'The One' was to write a song that made you feel hopeful, that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel," he says. "I brought the original chords with a rough drop idea to NGHTMRE, he added the classic guitar riff in the intro and a fresh top lead for the drop, mixed with the only vocals that could bring the original idea to life.”
"The One" is the second single from NGHTMRE's forthcoming album.
"The One" arrives a week before NGHTMRE's upcoming performance at EDC Las Vegas. It serves as the second single from his forthcoming album with no announced title or release date, but, it is confirmed to arrive sometime this year. This is the second collaboration between NGHTMRE and KLAXX, as they initially connected on their song "Falling" in 2021.
Listen to "The One" on streaming platforms here.
