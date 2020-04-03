NGHTMRE Drops Remix of Cheat Codes' "No Service In The Hills" Ft. Trippie Redd, Blackbear, & PRINCE$$ ROSIE

NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) is lending his unique bass expertise to the new Cheat Codes track "No Service In The Hills" featuring Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. We first got word that a new remix was in the works last week embedded in his vulnerable social media post reflecting on his time in isolation. He's staying true to his word by delivering a heart-pumping rendition of the already-impressive track.

The official remix cranks things up a notch with new additions of powerhouse drops and sharp percussion. Marenyi has cultivated a massive career from reimagining hip-hop tracks for the bass community and this track is yet another example that his skills are second to none in that department. His ability to seamlessly blend the two genres makes for a listening experience like no other. It's built to get you hyped.

As previously mentioned, the quarantine is proving to be a rewarding experience for the Los Angeles-based producer. By stepping away from his current tour, he now has time to devote to production, so fans should expect to hear a lot more from Marenyi in the coming months. Tune in weekly to his radio show alongside SLANDER in support of their Gud Vibrations imprint.

FOLLOW NGHTMRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/nghtmre

Twitter: twitter.com/NGHTMRE

Instagram: instagram.com/nghtmre

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/nghtmre