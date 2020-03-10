NGHTMRE Reschedules San Francisco Show Following Coronavirus Concerns

Due to the escalated response around preventing the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, NGHTMRE has been forced to postpone his upcoming San Francisco show.

Amid growing concerns of a viral outbreak, San Francisco Mayor London Breed recently declared a state of emergency. A ban on public events in all city-owned facilities is the cause leading NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) to reschedule. The show was supposed to take place in the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Friday, March 13th.

Marenyi was also recently unable to field the full production of his stage show known as The Portal in Houston, Texas. An unfortunate automotive accident during the drive down to Houston from Dallas involving the producer's team and tour bus prevented the full scale production from being set up.

NGHTMRE's show in San Francisco has been rescheduled to June 6th at the same venue with support from producers Crankdat and Wavedash.

