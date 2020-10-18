Watch NGHTMRE and SLANDER Debut Soaring Unreleased Collaboration "Fall Into Me"

On Friday, NGHTMRE and SLANDER hosted their very own digital event, Virtual Vibes Music Festival. In addition to the Gud Vibrations founders, fans got to headbang alongside SVDDEN DEATH, Wavedash, and Kraysh.

During their headline set, the trio premiered a new song called "Fall Into Me" featuring frequent collaborator Dylan Matthew. The track was teased last week in a promotional post for the event and fans have been waiting for a deeper look ever since.

Clips of the trio performing the new track were widely shared via social media. Unlike many performance-based track premieres that give fans a small taste of what's to come, viewers were treated to a hearty serving of the unreleased tune.

The new song has all the workings of another Gud Vibrations classic. Featuring a futuristic, bass-fueled sound and catchy vocals, when dropped, the song surely rocked the living rooms of e-attendees and will later conquer packed festival crowds.

NGHTMRE and SLANDER's Virtual Vibes Music Festival took place on October 16th, 2020. At the time of writing, an official release date for "Fall Into Me" has not yet been announced.

