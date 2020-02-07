NGHTMRE and SLANDER's Latest Collaboration Will Have You "Feeling Gud"

NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) and SLANDER (real names Derek Andersen and Scott Land) have joined forces once again for a highly anticipated collaboration titled "Feeling Gud" featuring Matthew Santos. It's out via their Gud Vibrations imprint.

"Feeling Gud" doesn't stray too far from either act's sound, as it's very reminiscent of Marenyi's "Limelight" and "It's Alright" remixes as well as Andersen and Land's recent emotion-driven tunes. Santos' vocal addition guides listeners effortlessly into a laid-back, trappy drop with choppy synths and bouncy percussion. "Feeling Gud" is yet another impressive addition to their discography towards which fans new and old will gravitate.

Both Marenyi and Andersen and Land have remained incredibly busy since first collaborating in 2016. Marenyi has been working his way into the hip-hop world, recently collaborating with Gunna on their huge single, "CASH COW," as well as with A$AP Ferg on "REDLIGHT."

Andersen and Land have been bolstering their discography with emotional bangers, including their hit "Love Is Gone" featuring Dylan Matthew, "Potions" with Said The Sky and JT Roach, and "All You Need To Know" with Gryffin and Calle Lehmann. The pair recently began teasing a follow-up to "Love Is Gone," dubbed "Walk On Water (Love Is Gone Pt. 2)."

