August 28, 2021
NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp Drop Menacing Trap Single "MOSH"
The hip-hop cut arrives shortly after it was first teased in Miami.
Drue Pines

After teasing his new collaboration with Smokepurpp last week at STORY Miami, NGHTMRE has released the highly anticipated collab, "MOSH."

Arriving by way of Ultra Records, "MOSH" brings high-octane energy that listeners of both NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp will welcome with open arms. Though it lacks a wild drop that some may have been expecting, the trap beat cooked up by NGHTMRE is enough to get a crowd rowdy. The snappy percussion partnered with Smokepurpp's menacing flow makes this a surefire fan-favorite. 

Check out "MOSH" below.

NGHTMRE has been unstoppable in 2021. The prolific producer has cooked up a handful of new tunes including "Falling" with KLAXX, "Speakeasy" with Alexandar Smash and Ghostlo, and "Scars" with Yung Pinch, as well as a huge remix of ILLENIUM's "Heavenly Side."

Listen to "MOSH" on streaming platforms here

