NGHTMRE, Subtronics, and Boogie T Unleash a Bass Bomb with "Nuclear Bass Face"

NGHTMRE and Subtronics have unleashed their highly-anticipated mega-collaboration featuring Boogie T, "Nuclear Bass Face."

"Nuclear Bass Face" is the perfect fusion of NGHTMRE's master craftsmanship, Subtronics' unpredictable synths, and Boogie T's psychedelic sound. The trio enters the fray with a chilled out, reggaeton-inspired intro that is quickly engulfed by a menacing build-up. The ensuing drop is complete and utter chaos, as bass stabs and wobbles unrelentingly assault the listener until the track mellows out once again. This collab was crafted in bass music heaven, and fans of any of the artists involved will certainly be pleased with the outcome.

NGHTMRE has become one of the most desirable acts in bass music, largely due to his consistently impressive production as well as his high energy performances. The prolific producer has found himself in collaboration with powerhouse duo SLANDER quite often, leading to some of their most popular projects, such as the single "GUD VIBRATIONS" as well as the formation of their record label under the same name.

Subtronics' heavy-hitting tracks have quickly made him a favorite in the bass music community. His collaboration with GRiZ, "Griztronics," went viral last year as it became the anthem for a trend on Tik Tok. Earlier this year, the Philadelphia-based producer released his Scream Saver EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike.

Boogie T's kendama and beard aren't his only signature traits, as his dancehall-inspired riddim has become unmistakable within the bass music scene. While this is his first release of 2020, he dominated 2019. He appeared alongside Ganja White Night on their 2019 collab "Up" as well as dropped "Supa Fly" with GRiZ.

FOLLOW NGHTMRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/nghtmre

Twitter: twitter.com/NGHTMRE

Instagram: instagram.com/nghtmre

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/nghtmre

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Subtronics

Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/subtronics

FOLLOW BOOGIE T:

Facebook: facebook.com/boogietmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/boogietmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/mrboogiet

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/boogietmusic