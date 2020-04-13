NGHTMRE Dropped Four Unreleased Collaborations During Weekend Livestream

While NGHTMRE going live over the weekend was exciting enough, he took things a step further and dropped four upcoming collaborations. While some of us might have missed the new tunes, he was kind enough to share a list of them on Twitter for all to enjoy.

Just this month, we reported on both the SVDDEN DEATH collaboration premiered at the HARD Summer Staycation Virtual Rave-A-Thon and the three-way collaboration with Subtronics and Boogie T.

Entry number three will see NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) once again join forces with Zeds Dead for the first time since the release of their 2016 track, "Frontlines" ft. GG Magree. The final teased collaboration has Marenyi teaming up with frequent collaborators and one-half of his supergroup, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Big Gigantic.

At the time of writing, NGHTMRE has not announced a release date for the four unreleased collaborations.

H/T: Run The Trap

