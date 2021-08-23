NGHTMRE Announces New Collaboration With Smokepurpp

It looks like NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp are on the verge of dropping an epic collaboration.

Over the weekend, NGHTMRE performed at STORY Miami and brought up the famed "Audi" rapper for part of his set. The next day, he posted a few photos from the show with a not-so-subtle hint that a new song is on the way. "NGHTMRE x Smokepurpp at STORY Miami last night," the caption reads. "We got a mf heater incoming."

Unfortunately, NGHTMRE stopped short of divulging any more information about the collab, including a title or release date. But considering NGHTMRE's bold message, the track could be released any day now.

Check out NGHTMRE's teaser below.

After teaming up with Yung Pinch for the anthemic trap single "Scars" earlier this summer, NGHTMRE has decided to link up with another hip-hop artist. Considering Smokepurpp's sound and NGHTMRE's proclivity for heavy-hitting sonics, it's only natural to assume a ferocious trap banger is on its way.

Keep in mind, NGHTMRE's debut album—which has been in the works since 2020—is also currently in the works. Earlier this year the bass music star provided fans with an update on the progression of the album, deeming it comparable to his seminal NGHTMRE EP, but "on steroids." He indicated that the record will feature a diverse selection of songs, so perhaps this upcoming Smokepurpp collab will be included as a single.

