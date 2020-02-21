NGHTMRE Teams Up with Tory Lanez on "Wrist"

NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) has linked up with Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) for their collaborative track, "Wrist." It's out via Ultra Records.

While Marenyi is known for his bass-heavy tunes, his talents transpose beautifully to hip-hop as well. This is the case with "Wrist," as the Los Angeles-based producer has cooked up a catchy trap beat with a booming bass line and rattling snares. Peterson's vocal addition tops off the track perfectly, making "Wrist" yet another impressive collaboration under Marenyi's belt.

Marenyi initially caught the attention of the dance music world when he released his single "Street" via Mad Decent and remixed Tep No's "It's Alright." Since then, he's risen to become an internationally touring act, frequently performing alongside SLANDER. Fans who are looking to see Marenyi should make their way to a stop on his The Portal Tour, which features an all-new stage production of the same name.

