NGHTMRE Unveils Refreshing, Collaboration-Heavy EP, "UNSOUND"

NGHTMRE has proven himself to be a master of combining heavy and blissful sounds time and time again, and his latest EP, UNSOUND, is a true testament to his versatility.

Comprising four songs, UNSOUND showcases NGHTMRE’s collaborative power by way of a handful of joint tracks, which range from dubstep to future pop and more.

“Signal” (with Ray Volpe) brings together chaotic sound design and gritty vocal samples for a festival-ready result, while “Euphoria” (with Rosie Darling) masterfully showcases NGHTMRE’s softer side.

“Sweetest Things“ features contributions from RNSOM and Davis, who nicely gel with NGHTMRE's production to offer a stunning combination of pop and future bass. Finally, he rounds out the record with arguably its most impressive cut, "Ring The Alarm," a collaboration with rising bass music producer Deadlyft that features dense synths, frenetic vocal chops and heavy bass drops.

NGHTMRE’s first release in 2021, UNSOUND is out now via Gud Vibrations. Listen below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

In a press statement provided to EDM.com, NGHTMRE said UNSOUND is "a preface" for his hotly anticipated upcoming album.

"I have been working on lots of new music throughout the year and these are some of my favorite collaborations I’ve done!" NGHTMRE said. "I think the EP has a perfect balance of heavy, festival-ready tunes, as well as some more easy listening melodic. Everyone who worked on this EP is incredibly talented and I think deserves more recognition for their work. I hope this EP brings to light some of the amazing under-appreciated artists who helped write this music."

