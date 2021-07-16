NGHTMRE Taps Yung Pinch for Anthemic Trap Single "Scars"
NGHTMRE has returned with an anthemic new single, partnering up with budding hip-hop artist Yung Pinch for a new summer banger called "Scars," out now via Ultra Records.
Although NGHTMRE is most known for his hard-hitting trap and emotive future bass, the LA-based producer has been writing hip-hop beats for some time, and with "Scars" we finally get to see some come to fruition.
"I've been making a good bit of hip-hop recently, but nothing too melodic!" NGHTMRE shared in a press release. "I was excited to try my hand in some cool melodic hip-hop vibes. Yung Pinch did such a good job with the vocal, and I tried to keep the vibe going for the drop/hook. I hope everyone loves this as much as we do!! It's already been stuck in my head for months."
With a jazzy instrumental, NGHTMRE seamlessly produces around Pinch's smooth vocals to produce an exhilarating ode to star-crossed lovers and the trials of unconditional love. The song comes loaded with atmospheric chord progressions, hypnotic vocal chops, and a thick low end. Check it out below.
