NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead Reunite for Euphoric Single "Shady Intentions": Listen
Five years after they first collaborated on their anthemic single "Frontlines," NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead have teamed up once again for "Shady Intentions," out via Ultra Records.
NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead have taken a similar approach many will recognize from their previous collab, as they two have created a shimmering soundscape to accompany Tori Levett's stunning vocals. Forgoing the hard-hitting bass fans have grown accustomed to, they've placed emphasis on euphoric synths and a myriad of dynamic, floaty elements.
Listen to "Shady Intentions" below.
Another collaboration from NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead was inevitable. Not only do they share a similar sound and fanbase, but both are also capable of producing masterful tracks in various genres. Though many might have expected something on the heavy side, they've cooked up a welcome addition to their illustrious discographies.
Find "Shady Intentions" on streaming platforms here.
