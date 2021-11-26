Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead Reunite for Euphoric Single "Shady Intentions": Listen
Publish date:

NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead Reunite for Euphoric Single "Shady Intentions": Listen

The "Frontlines" producers have joined forces on yet another anthemic collab.
Author:

NGHTMRE (via Twitter)

The "Frontlines" producers have joined forces on yet another anthemic collab.

Five years after they first collaborated on their anthemic single "Frontlines," NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead have teamed up once again for "Shady Intentions," out via Ultra Records

NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead have taken a similar approach many will recognize from their previous collab, as they two have created a shimmering soundscape to accompany Tori Levett's stunning vocals. Forgoing the hard-hitting bass fans have grown accustomed to, they've placed emphasis on euphoric synths and a myriad of dynamic, floaty elements. 

Listen to "Shady Intentions" below.

Recommended Articles

Adventure Club at Havana Nightclub in The Grand Oasis at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun
INTERVIEWS

Adventure Club On New Album, NFTs and the Future of Melodic Dubstep

"It’s important to give the power back to musicians as opposed to having a middleman kind of control everything."

4 hours ago
sherwood forest
EVENTS

Fascinating Roots of Electric Forest Revealed In New Documentary, "A Million Shining Lights"

The film features insightful commentary from Louis The Child, 12th Planet, GRiZ, and more.

4 hours ago
steve aoki
EVENTS

Steve Aoki Announces Virtual Concert With Sonic the Hedgehog and SEGA

The virtual concert is set to take place on Aoki's birthday.

5 hours ago

Another collaboration from NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead was inevitable. Not only do they share a similar sound and fanbase, but both are also capable of producing masterful tracks in various genres. Though many might have expected something on the heavy side, they've cooked up a welcome addition to their illustrious discographies. 

Find "Shady Intentions" on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:

Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead
Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead
Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rtnrmg

FOLLOW NGHTMRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/nghtmre
Twitter: twitter.com/NGHTMRE
Instagram: instagram.com/nghtmre
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xFQbft

FOLLOW TORI LEVETT:

Facebook: facebook.com/torilevett
Twitter: twitter.com/torilevett
Instagram: instagram.com/torilevett
Spotify: spoti.fi/3r8plMj

Related

NGHTMRE X Smoke
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp Drop Menacing Trap Single "MOSH"

The hip-hop cut arrives shortly after it was first teased in Miami.

Zeds Dead NGHTMRE
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Confirms New Zeds Dead Collaboration On the Way

Is this the collab Zeds Dead dropped during their EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon set?

1A0EB6C6-6F87-44D0-B05C-867444380DD7
MUSIC RELEASES

Slooze Drops Remix for Zeds Dead X NGHTMRE Single "Frontlines" ft. GG Magree

Announces new single coming out Halloween

Zeds Dead MKLA
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Zeds Dead and MKLA's After-Hours House Single, "Alive"

The track arrives ahead of Zeds Dead's upcoming two-night "DeadRocks" run at Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 2nd and 3rd.

Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Unveil Deluxe Edition of "We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4)"

The compilation contains remixes from Sippy, Eprom, Blanke, and more.

Zeds Dead NGHTMRE
NEWS

Watch Zeds Dead Drop Huge Unreleased NGHTMRE Collab at EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Dream collab alert.

A color photo of Canadian DJ/producer duo Zeds Dead (real names Dylan "DC" Mamid and Zachary "Hooks" Rapp-Rovan).
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Delivers High Energy Track With 1000volts [Listen]

Zeds Dead just dropped a banger with Redman & Jayceeoh.

zeds dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Release Classic Remixes and Bootlegs on Audius, Promise Weekly Releases

Included in their throwback uploads are "Dark Side Dub," "The Twilight Zone," "1975," and more.