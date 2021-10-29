NGHTMRE and Zomboy Wreak Havoc With "Shell Shock" Alongside Georgia Ku: Listen

When they launched their joint label Gud Vibrations back in 2018, little did SLANDER and NGHTMRE know that their 100th release would come with such a bang.

Tapping UK-based heavyweight Zomboy and acclaimed vocalist Georgia Ku, NGHTMRE has unveiled his latest single “Shell Shock,” a ruthless dubstep ballad bound to light up stages across the world. On top of being the 100th release on Gud Vibrations, “Shell Shock” marks Zomboy’s first original music after a two-year hiatus, which—interestingly enough—came just in time for Halloween weekend.

“Shell Shock” masterfully juxtaposes menacing drops with Ku’s heavenly yet powerful vocals. NGHTMRE and Zomboy’s chemistry, on the other hand, is unmatched, as they masterfully accompany her singing with cinematic production, letting it all burn down in the drop as they wreak havoc with distorted drums and vicious bass patches.

"I don't do many collabs. But when I do it's always something special," Zomboy revealed in a press statement. "When NGHTMRE approached me with this amazing topline from the super talented Georgia Ku, it was a no-brainer to jump on the track! What a great way to celebrate Gud Vibrations 100th release."

Listen to “Shell Shock” on streaming platforms here.

