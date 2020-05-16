Nicky Romero Drops an Epic Edit of Teamworx's "Techno" for Protocol Recordings' 200th Release

It's a big honor to be featured alongside Nicky Romero for Protocol Recordings' 200th release. The producers who earned that coveted position are Israeli duo Teamworx, who celebrated the milestone with the festival-ready anthem "Techno" featuring Mr. Sid and George Z. The track already received massive crowd appreciation when Romero dropped it during his special Avicii Tribute Concert set and during his Tomorrowland United Through Music livestream, and now it's available to blast at your own private festival party.

The producer hodgepodge has come together seamlessly on this psytrance edit, delivering notable signature sounds from each of the artists. It transports you to a crowded festival mainstage, to the point where you can almost feel the fire cannons going off as the rippling bass attacks the senses. The arsenal of horns combined with the catchy top line will have you chanting "all my friends listen to techno" for hours to come.

This is the third release on Romero's Protocol Recordings for the duo in 2020, and also the third time they've worked with the esteemed label head. Previously they've partnered up on the tracks "Deep Dark Jungle" and "Champion Sound." The talented pair, hailing from Tel Aviv, Israel, have earned support from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Axwell Λ Ingrosso, David Guetta, and Steve Angello.

Romero recently dropped his new EP, Redefine, showcasing a new sound. It was part of the series concept of the same name, including a world tour, the 3-part documentary series, a merchandise line, and a themed website. With COVID-19 putting the tour on hold, he's continued to connect with fans through The Protocol Podcast, which he livestreams on Twitch.

