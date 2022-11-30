Nicky Romero and DubVision Join Forces for Meteoric Progressive House Track, "Stay a Little Longer"
Nostalgia hits different with Nicky Romero and DubVision.
Their new track, a collab with Philip Strand called "Stay A Little Longer," is a blast from the past—a progressive house boomerang returning for another go 'round.
Opening with delayed guitars and keys, Strand's vocals reel us in with emotive lyrics. Blissful pads and warm bass loom in the undertones as we are progressively driven to the drop. A nostalgic synth melody plays underneath Strand's topline until it unleashes its full might in the drop, encouraging us to stay just a little longer.
Romero has been rinsing "Stay A Little Longer" in his DJ sets, like those at Ultra Japan and AMF. He previously released "Back To Where We Started" with Afrojack and "For The People" with Third Party.
Recommended Articles
Insomniac's Unique Hotel Experience for EDC Las Vegas 2023 Is a "Rave Wonderland"
"Hotel EDC" will take over Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton next spring.
Nicky Romero and DubVision Join Forces for Meteoric Progressive House Track, "Stay a Little Longer"
These two know how to bring back the memories.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphone Review: Revolutionary, Quality Audio Exactly How Artists Intended
The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones are one of the best prosumer units on the market today.
Meanwhile, DubVision recently pulled off an incredible feat with Afrojack by writing the official F1 Grand Prix theme song, "Feels Like Home." Prior to the start of the race, the Dutch dance music stars performed the anthem live on the grid for tens of thousands of fans.
Take a listen to "Stay a Little Longer" below.
FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:
Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero
Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero
Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero
Spotify: sptfy.com/6IW1
FOLLOW DUBVISION:
Facebook: facebook.com/dubvisionmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/dubvisionmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/dubvisionmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zv75N1