Nicky Romero and DubVision Join Forces for Meteoric Progressive House Track, "Stay a Little Longer"

Nostalgia hits different with Nicky Romero and DubVision.

Their new track, a collab with Philip Strand called "Stay A Little Longer," is a blast from the past—a progressive house boomerang returning for another go 'round.

Opening with delayed guitars and keys, Strand's vocals reel us in with emotive lyrics. Blissful pads and warm bass loom in the undertones as we are progressively driven to the drop. A nostalgic synth melody plays underneath Strand's topline until it unleashes its full might in the drop, encouraging us to stay just a little longer.

Romero has been rinsing "Stay A Little Longer" in his DJ sets, like those at Ultra Japan and AMF. He previously released "Back To Where We Started" with Afrojack and "For The People" with Third Party.

Meanwhile, DubVision recently pulled off an incredible feat with Afrojack by writing the official F1 Grand Prix theme song, "Feels Like Home." Prior to the start of the race, the Dutch dance music stars performed the anthem live on the grid for tens of thousands of fans.

Take a listen to "Stay a Little Longer" below.

