Listen to Nicky Romero's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist to Celebrate 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" Rankings

1001Tracklists has just released their 2020 list of the top 101 producers for the year. The list represents artists who have garnered the most DJ support on their tracks in 2020, according to the world's leading DJ tracklist database.

Oliver Heldens took the crown for 2020, gaining the most unique support (that is, many unique DJs playing a multitude of his tracks) between his main project and his HI-LO alias.

Clocking in at #11 is Dutch house megastar Nicky Romero, who has teamed up with EDM.com to curate an exclusive Spotify playlist in celebration of the 2020 rankings. You can dive into Romero's playlist below.

Selecting his favorite tracks of the moment, the playlist features a slew of original productions, like his 2020 edit of "Toulouse" and "Nights With You." It also boasts a bevy of electrifying remixes, such as Romero's take on twocolors' hit "Lovefool," and his high-profile collaboration with fellow "Top 1010 Producers" list member Armin Van Buuren, "I Need To Know."

A virtual festival will take place within the cubic world of Minecraft in celebration of the 2020 list on October 30th. 1001Tracklists will be hosting DJ sets from Romero, Heldens, David Guetta, and many more as part of the festivities. RSVP here.

For the full list of rankings, head over to 1001Tracklists' website.

