Listen to Nicky Romero's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist to Celebrate 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" Rankings

Listen to Nicky Romero's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist to Celebrate 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" Rankings

In celebration of 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" reveal, Nicky Romero has selected some of his favorite tracks of the moment.
Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Anthony Canales

1001Tracklists has just released their 2020 list of the top 101 producers for the year. The list represents artists who have garnered the most DJ support on their tracks in 2020, according to the world's leading DJ tracklist database.

Oliver Heldens took the crown for 2020, gaining the most unique support (that is, many unique DJs playing a multitude of his tracks) between his main project and his HI-LO alias.

Clocking in at #11 is Dutch house megastar Nicky Romero, who has teamed up with EDM.com to curate an exclusive Spotify playlist in celebration of the 2020 rankings. You can dive into Romero's playlist below.

Selecting his favorite tracks of the moment, the playlist features a slew of original productions, like his 2020 edit of "Toulouse" and "Nights With You." It also boasts a bevy of electrifying remixes, such as Romero's take on twocolors' hit "Lovefool," and his high-profile collaboration with fellow "Top 1010 Producers" list member Armin Van Buuren, "I Need To Know."

A virtual festival will take place within the cubic world of Minecraft in celebration of the 2020 list on October 30th. 1001Tracklists will be hosting DJ sets from Romero, Heldens, David Guetta, and many more as part of the festivities. RSVP here.

For the full list of rankings, head over to 1001Tracklists' website.

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero
Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero
Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ec1FOD

Related

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Song from Nicky Romero's New Monocule Alias, "Time to Save"

Catch a glimpse into the deeper side of Nicky Romero.

Oliver Heldens
NEWS

Oliver Heldens, MEDUZA, More Lead 1001Tracklists "Top 101 Producers 2020" List

Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and David Guetta rounded out the top five.

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Releases 2020 Edit of Breakout Single "Toulouse"

Nicky Romero decided to polish one of his prized early works almost ten years after its initial release.

Press photo of Dutch DJ/producer Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Returns to Old Sound with Trilane and Kokaholla Collab “Bittersweet”

The new Nicky Romero tune sounds like his classics.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Nicky Romero's Debut EP Under Brand New Monocule Alias

Romero's deeper side has emerged from the shadows.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Releases New EP, Redefined

Redefined includes two new tracks from Nicky Romero.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Debuts Chilled Out Single "Nights With You"

"Nights With You" is Nicky Romero's first release under his new deal with Universal Music.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Transforms his Single "Stay" into a Festival-Ready Hit

This marks Nicky Romero's fourth release in three months.