Nicky Romero Drops "I See," the Lead Single off His Forthcoming EP

Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel) is back to kick off the new decade with a bang, debuting his new single "I See." Doing what he does best, Rotteveel is here to give us a glimpse of what the roaring 20s would look like in this day and age. Instead of jazz music and the charleston, our roaring 20s are filled with EDM and shuffling. This is the first track we are hearing off his upcoming EP, Redefine. It looks to be an effort focused on the producer's club-oriented sound.

Fans of Rotteveel will be ready to hit the dance floors after listening to "I See." It has everything his following has come to know and love from the famed producer. He throws down driving bass lines, modulating synth work, and infectious percussion. If you needed a track to get you hyped for the weekend, look no further.

Fans out in London have more to look forward to. It was recently announced that the Protocol Recordings label head will headline the highly anticipated London Royal Ravens home series on February 8th-9th with ReKtGlobal. This is the U.K.'s special kickoff event for the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. This event gives fans and gamers access to professional eSports, exclusive entertainment, and a behind-the-scenes look at live tournament-style gameplay. There will be VIP meet-and-greets as well as a special performance by Rotteveel.

If you thought he was there only to perform, think again. The Dutch musician is actually a big gamer. He will be participating in the event as a celebrity contender during the Home Series' 2v2 Hype Battle.

"I See" is just the beginning of the forthcoming Redefine series concept. Included will be a world tour, the 3-part documentary series, a merchandise line, and a themed website. Fans got a taste of what's to come sonically from the master producer last year with tracks like "Everybody Clap" in collaboration with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and "Ring the Alarm" with David Guetta. Stay tuned as more news and tracks come in for forthcoming EP.

