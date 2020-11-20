Nicky Romero Delivers Two Dancefloor-Friendly Remixes of "Nights With You"

Last month, Nicky Romero released his catchy, chilled-out jam "Nights With You." Although the track varied from what we're used to hearing from Romero, it wasn't completely out of the ordinary. Today, however, he's delivered a fresh festival mix of the track as well as a remix from Harrison in the form of an EP via his Protocol Recordings imprint.

Nicky Romero's festival remix of "Nights With You" jumps back into the sound that fans have fallen in love with over and over again since he first began releasing music. Forgoing the soft piano in the original, the Dutch super-producer replaced them with emotive strings and soaring synths to fully embrace the festival vibe. The vocals also retain their naturally emotive feel, helping the track retain an anthemic feel.

UK producer Harrison has taken the opposite approach, as his remix is far more subdued. Instead of hitting listeners head-on with powerful synths, he used elusive plucks and a pounding bassline to drive home his minimal approach. Additionally, he's chopped up Romero's original vocals for the hook, departing further from the original in a beautiful rendition.

Listen to Nicky Romero's Nights With You EP below.

