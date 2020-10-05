Listen to a Preview of Nicky Romero's Universal Music Group Debut, "Nights With You"

Nicky Romero has revealed his Universal Music Group debut, a new single titled "Nights With You" that will officially arrive later this week. He took to Twitter to make the announcement and share a very brief preview of the song.

Not much is shown in the nine-second video, but you can hear some layered piano alongside vocals that chant, "We go where the light don't reach / yeah you and I / we're alibis now." While it's not an extensive preview, its just enough to whet fans' appetites in anticipation of the full release. You check it out below.

Nicky Romero has stayed busy during the worldwide live music shutdown. Last month, he released his first EP under his new Monocule moniker. Not long before that, he dropped a 2020 edit of one of his fan-favorite tracks, "Toulouse."

"Nights With You" by Nicky Romero is set for release this Friday, October 9th. Fans can pre-save his Universal Music Group debut here.

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero

Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero

Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiKwnP