Nicky Romero Releases New EP, Redefined

Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel) has released his latest EP, Redefined, via his Protocol Recordings label.

Redefined is yet another impressive EP from Rotteveel, as each track shows clear growth of his signature sound. The EP includes his previously released single "I See" as well as two new tracks, "Time" and "Replica." Undoubtedly, these club-ready tunes are exactly what fans have been asking for from Rotteveel and he delivered. Redefined is just the first move within Rotteveel's "Redefined" concept, as he plans to embark on a world tour as well as release a three-part documentary series.

Rotteveel began to achieve mainstream success in 2013 with the release of his Krewella collaboration, "Legacy," as well as his and Avicii’s "I Could Be The One." Since then, the Dutch talent has collaborated with some of the biggest names in dance music including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet, Steve Aoki, and many more.

