Nicky Romero Drops Dance-Pop Single "Stay"

Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel) is bringing back his melodic pop side with his new single, "Stay." Though many have come to know and love Rotteveel for his big room sound, this isn't his first go at a softer track. The new single draws sonically from his 2019 hits like "Love You Forever" featuring Sam Martin, "Sometimes" with DallasK, and "Distance" with Olivia Holt. If you are in the mood for a pretty dance track to bring back memories of young romance, look no further.

"Stay" features nostalgic vocals and gentle instrumentals sure to put a smile on your face. The soft, progressive drop binds everything together to create a feelgood dance-pop ballad that will have crowds belting out the lyrics in unison. It's singles like this that have kept Rotteveel a mainstay in the industry for so long.

"Stay" is the standalone single following Rotteveel's most recent release, "I See," off his upcoming EP, Redefine. While this single leans on the melodic side, the forthcoming effort is focusing on his club sound. The January single is just the first of many in his Redefine series concept. The series is taking the Protocol Recordings label head across the globe on tour with stops in London, Philadelphia, Washington, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Las Vegas, Miami, and Singapore.

