Nicky Romero Transforms his Single "Stay" into a Festival-Ready Hit

Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel) has remixed his pop crossover, "Stay," into a festival-ready tune. The remix is out via his Protocol Recordings imprint.

Those familiar with the original cut of "Stay" will certainly recognize the majority of the tune and likely appreciate the big room rework. Rotteveel carries the pop-laden vocals over, speeding them up to help guide the track into a buildup. Things heat up on the drop, with bright synths that match the energy of any major festival. The change in energy between both versions of "Stay" undoubtedly gives this track even more replay value.

Rotteveel has become a festival favorite over the years, with upcoming bookings at both EDC Las Vegas and Tomorrowland. He's started off 2020 with a bang, releasing "Falling" with Timmy Trumpet, "Stay" and "I See." If this is any indication of what's the come for the rest of the year, Rotteveel has an insane year in store for fans.

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero

Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero

Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/nickyromero