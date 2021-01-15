Nicky Romero Joins Forces With Rising Protocol Artist Timmo Hendriks for "Into the Light"

Since the inception of Dutch DJ Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings in 2012, the imprint has blossomed into a multi-faceted brand with its radio show receiving over 40 million listeners every week. For his newest track “Into The Light,” Romero collaborated with Protocol’s very own Timmo Hendriks.

The track uplifts and inspires with beautiful piano chords and the crisp vocals of David Shane, who croons about a “paradise you’ll find” if you “step into the light.” After a gradual and heavenly build up, the drop thrusts into a victorious progressive house drop with an upbeat chord melody and potent kicks. The tune truly feels like paradise.

Romero has been pumping out impactful, high-quality music for over a decade. His most notable pieces are “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, “Legacy” with Krewella, and his 2012 single “Toulouse,” which helped to launch him into mainstream success. Additionally, the Dutch superstar has produced for pop stars such as Rihanna and Brittney Spears, among others.

Listen to "Into the Light" below.

