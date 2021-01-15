Nicky Romero Joins Forces With Rising Protocol Artist Timmo Hendriks for "Into the Light"

Nicky Romero Joins Forces With Rising Protocol Artist Timmo Hendriks for "Into the Light"

The track uplifts and inspires with beautiful piano chords and the crisp vocals of David Shane.
Author:
Publish date:

Since the inception of Dutch DJ Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings in 2012, the imprint has blossomed into a multi-faceted brand with its radio show receiving over 40 million listeners every week. For his newest track “Into The Light,” Romero collaborated with Protocol’s very own Timmo Hendriks

The track uplifts and inspires with beautiful piano chords and the crisp vocals of David Shane, who croons about a “paradise you’ll find” if you “step into the light.” After a gradual and heavenly build up, the drop thrusts into a victorious progressive house drop with an upbeat chord melody and potent kicks. The tune truly feels like paradise. 

Romero has been pumping out impactful, high-quality music for over a decade. His most notable pieces are “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, “Legacy” with Krewella, and his 2012 single “Toulouse,” which helped to launch him into mainstream success. Additionally, the Dutch superstar has produced for pop stars such as Rihanna and Brittney Spears, among others.

Listen to "Into the Light" below.

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero
Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero
Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiKwnP

Related

Press photo of Dutch DJ/producer Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Returns to Old Sound with Trilane and Kokaholla Collab “Bittersweet”

The new Nicky Romero tune sounds like his classics.

[Press Pic] Nicky Romero + Florian Picasso (c) Clubbing Vision
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and Florian Picasso Drop New Track "Midnight Sun"

The two veterans team up for an uplifting progressive house track.

Nicky Romero Timmy Trumpet
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet Team Up on "Falling"

The two producers have delivered on an impressive vocal 138 bpm club track.

Nicky Night Time Ali Love Breakbot Ubiquity
MUSIC RELEASES

Ali Love, Nicky Night Time, and Breakbot Join Forces for "Ubiquity"

This disco-inspired single is the joint effort of three budding artists at opposite ends of the globe.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Releases New EP, Redefined

Redefined includes two new tracks from Nicky Romero.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Delivers Two Dancefloor-Friendly Remixes of "Nights With You"

Both remixes provide refreshingly energetic takes on the original.

Nicky Romero and David Guetta at Base Dubai
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and Nicky Romero Team up for Ring The Alarm

Dance music moguls David Guetta and Nicky Romero's latest collaboration Ring The Alarm is all set to be the new festival anthem for the season.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Debuts Chilled Out Single "Nights With You"

"Nights With You" is Nicky Romero's first release under his new deal with Universal Music.