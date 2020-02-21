Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet Team Up on "Falling"

When two dance music titans link up on a track it's safe to say magic is underway. Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel) and Timmy Trumpet (real name Timothy Smith) are here to prove that with their latest collaboration, "Falling." Built for the massive stadiums they both call home, the single is a big room house anthem that is sure to get fans hyped for the quickly approaching festival season.

"Falling" opens with crooning vocals and uplifting melodies that will have crowds singing in unison. The producers crank things up on the drop bringing it to the classic-sounding 138 beats per minute. This song feels like it takes the listener back to the golden age of the electro house movement in 2013, but with the higher tempo of uplifting trance.

Rotteveel, the king of pumping out tracks, is coming straight off a string of releases including his most recent melodic pop single, "Stay." Prior to that, we received a taste of his upcoming EP, Redefine, with "I See." Catch the Protocol Recordings label head live at Ultra Music Festival and EDC Las Vegas with many global stops in between.

Smith, who has also recently been named in the EDC 2020 Lineup, is also gearing up to have an amazing year. He already dropped two singles including "Dumb" featuring Charlott Boss, and "The Anthem (Der Alte)" with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. He'll provide support on Steve Aoki's North American Neon Future IV: The Color Of Noise Tour.

