Nicole Moudaber and Eats Everything Drop Explosive New Single "Big Dipper"

Two dance superstars, Nicole Moudaber and Eats Everything, have joined forces to deliver an explosive new single, "Big Dipper." The track comes to us via the MOOD label and hits on all of the house cylinders.

"Big Dipper" was created for Danny Howard's Lockdown Link Up. The BBC Radio 1 DJ put together the initiative as a way for producers to connect through new collaborations. The result is electric and will make listeners want to charge the dance floors once things go back to normal. In the meantime, jumping around our living room to this track will have to suffice.

MOOD has been on a roll as of late. "Big Dipper" joins the ranks of tracks from Carl Cox, Pan-Pot, Marino Canal, and Nicolas Bougaëff. Howard's Lockdown Link Up was introduced during quarantine back in April of 2020. By simply pulling names out of a fishbowl, he's matched up Franky Rizardo and Joe Goddard, Jaden Thompson and Butch, Camelphat and Waze & Odyssey, and more.

You can stream "Big Dipper" across all platforms here.

