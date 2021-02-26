Rising dance music production tandem and 20-year childhood friends Niiko x SWAE have arrived with their latest single, "I Ain't Going Home." Arriving on fabled electronic music imprint Armada Music, the duo has stepped up their game in a big way with their most anthemic track to date.

"I Ain't Going Home" is a collaboration with April Bender, whose empowering vocal performance is not to be understated here. Her stentorian voice pairs perfectly with the soaring brass production in the song's drops, which is reminiscent of Rudimental's masterful use of horns.

The guys really bring the track home in the final pre-chorus, when they introduce a twangy guitar riff before unveiling a euphoric final drop. It moonlights as a power ballad courtesy of Bender, who belts about rejecting the nosy, persistent "dead men walking" who pursue her with a phlegmatic aural middle finger.

"I Ain't Going Home" is the lead single from the duo's forthcoming debut EP Field Trip. Check out the track in full below.

"'I Ain’t Going Home' tells the story of a strong and independent person who doesn’t need any more games in his/her life," Niiko x SWAE explained in a press release. "This is a song about realization: realizing that you are so much better than the person who has been pursuing you or trying to mess with your heart. Every first love or relationship comes with drama, and this song is about overcoming the bullshit to the point where you can make your own decisions."

