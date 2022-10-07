You Can Win the Naming Rights to a Star In NIIKO X SWAE's Contest

Did you know you could buy a star? Neither did we.

Next week, NIIKO X SWAE will release their next single on Armada Music, "Nothing On Earth." As part of a unique initiative to promote the track, they're giving away... nothing on earth.

The dance music production duo are giving away a trio of stars, because apparently you can own celestial objects now. We hope they offer delivery.

Entering the contest is pretty simple. You'll have to access it here and either pre-save "Nothing On Earth," follow NIIKO X SWAE on Spotify or visit their Instagram page via the competition's link. Three winners will receive owner's certificates of their stars.

"Nothing On Earth" by NIIKO X SWAE is set to land on Friday, October 14th via Armada.

