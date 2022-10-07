Skip to main content
You Can Win the Naming Rights to a Star In NIIKO X SWAE's Contest

You Can Win the Naming Rights to a Star In NIIKO X SWAE's Contest

The unique contest is tied to their upcoming track, "Nothing On Earth."

c/o Press

The unique contest is tied to their upcoming track, "Nothing On Earth."

Did you know you could buy a star? Neither did we.

Next week, NIIKO X SWAE will release their next single on Armada Music, "Nothing On Earth." As part of a unique initiative to promote the track, they're giving away... nothing on earth.

The dance music production duo are giving away a trio of stars, because apparently you can own celestial objects now. We hope they offer delivery.

Entering the contest is pretty simple. You'll have to access it here and either pre-save "Nothing On Earth," follow NIIKO X SWAE on Spotify or visit their Instagram page via the competition's link. Three winners will receive owner's certificates of their stars.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 9.44.32 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

You Can Win the Naming Rights to a Star In NIIKO X SWAE's Contest

The unique contest is tied to their upcoming track, "Nothing On Earth."

By Nick Yopko
ACRAZE - Thomas Jimenez
MUSIC RELEASES

ACRAZE Teams Up With Goodboys for Anthemic House Track, "Believe"

“Believing in myself when no one else did was what I did best."

By Carlie Belbin
Subtronics and Galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem

The heavy bass rework features a number of samples from the 2007 video game "Team Fortress 2."

By Nick Yopko

"Nothing On Earth" by NIIKO X SWAE is set to land on Friday, October 14th via Armada.

FOLLOW NIIKO X SWAE:

Facebook: facebook.com/niikoxswae
Twitter: twitter.com/NiikoxSWAE
Instagram: instagram.com/niikoxswae
Spotify: spoti.fi/3r0yXpB

Related

niiko x swae
MUSIC RELEASES

Niiko x SWAE Drop Anthemic Pop and House Hybrid, "I Ain't Going Home"

The track is the lead single from the duo's forthcoming debut Armada Music EP.

artworks-000338574528-6sju48-t500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

Phiilo Wins Whethan's Remix Contest for "Be Like You" [Listen]

Whethan gives Phiilo two thumbs up

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
NEWS

You Can Win a Lifetime Spot on deadmau5's Guest List in New Video Game Contest

"Dystopian Worlds" will feature up to $50,000 in prizes and a chance to win a lifetime guestlist spot at all future deadmau5 official events.

porter robinson
MUSIC RELEASES

Porter Robinson Drops League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 Anthem, "Everything Goes On"

In addition to the new track and music video, Riot Games' flagship title will receive a slew of new in-game content.

Swardy
MUSIC RELEASES

Swardy Explores the Complex Intricacies That Make Us Human In Audiovisual Album, "Compact Objects"

The eight-track album was released alongside a 10-minute animated short created by Swardy himself.

Slushii and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Releases Trap Flip of Skrillex's Classic "Right In"

Slushii released a trap remix of Skrillex's 2011 track "Right In."

Papa Khan_4
MUSIC RELEASES

Get "Lost" In Papa Khan's Emotive New EP

Released by Monstercat, the five-track EP introduces a pair of brand new singles.

Excision and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Wooli Reveal New Collaborative EP and First Single, "Name Drop"

The upcoming release will be the follow-up to 2019's collaborative EP, "Evolution."