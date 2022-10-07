You Can Win the Naming Rights to a Star In NIIKO X SWAE's Contest
Did you know you could buy a star? Neither did we.
Next week, NIIKO X SWAE will release their next single on Armada Music, "Nothing On Earth." As part of a unique initiative to promote the track, they're giving away... nothing on earth.
The dance music production duo are giving away a trio of stars, because apparently you can own celestial objects now. We hope they offer delivery.
Entering the contest is pretty simple. You'll have to access it here and either pre-save "Nothing On Earth," follow NIIKO X SWAE on Spotify or visit their Instagram page via the competition's link. Three winners will receive owner's certificates of their stars.
Recommended Articles
You Can Win the Naming Rights to a Star In NIIKO X SWAE's Contest
The unique contest is tied to their upcoming track, "Nothing On Earth."
ACRAZE Teams Up With Goodboys for Anthemic House Track, "Believe"
“Believing in myself when no one else did was what I did best."
Subtronics Remixes "Runaway (U & I)" On Eighth Anniversary of Galantis' Dance Anthem
The heavy bass rework features a number of samples from the 2007 video game "Team Fortress 2."
"Nothing On Earth" by NIIKO X SWAE is set to land on Friday, October 14th via Armada.
FOLLOW NIIKO X SWAE:
Facebook: facebook.com/niikoxswae
Twitter: twitter.com/NiikoxSWAE
Instagram: instagram.com/niikoxswae
Spotify: spoti.fi/3r0yXpB