Nikolay Cranner Delivers Vocal House at its Best with New Single, "Lies"

A Norwegian producer, engineer, and writer with an undisputed passion for jazz house and vocal house, Nikolay Cranner is a highly accomplished producer with a knack for tasteful production with a jazzy, organic edge.

Adding to his rising musical legacy, Cranner's most recent single, "Lies," exemplifies classy and sophisticated vocal house at it's finest. A crisp saxophone lead lends the song a distinctly jazzy vibe, and the rich chord structure brings a vibrant tone to the forefront.

Once again solidifying his position as a bonafide master of the vocal house genre, Nikolay's "Lies" on Club Restricted Deep is without a doubt his best release to date. We can't wait to hear more from him throughout 2020.

Stream or download Nikolay Cranner's "Lies" today.

