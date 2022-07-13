Skip to main content
Nils Hoffmann Announces Sophomore Album, Shares Pensive Single "Let Me Go"

Nils Hoffmann Announces Sophomore Album, Shares Pensive Single "Let Me Go"

Hoffmann's "A Radiant Sign" album is slated for release via Anjunadeep in September 2022.

Eric Aydin-Barberini

Hoffmann's "A Radiant Sign" album is slated for release via Anjunadeep in September 2022.

Combining soothing soundscapes with mesmerizing melodies, Nils Hoffmann’s latest release is a stunner.

The Berlin-based producer has returned to Anjunadeep with a new single, “Let Me Go” (with TENDER), which coincides with the launch of a brand new chapter in his blossoming career. Directly following his recent double-single "9 Days / Cranes," the new track is the first taste of its 26-year-old creator's sophomore album, A Radiant Sign.

“Let Me Go” masterfully blends Hoffmann and TENDER’s production styles while juxtaposing minimal bridge sections with cathartic drops. Tastefully drawing from their inspirations, they interpolate potent analog synths and warm low end frequencies to curate a heady dance record.

Take a listen to “Let Me Go” below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

SG Lewis
EVENTS

SG Lewis Announces First North American Tour In Three Years

The 20-date run will be in addition to upcoming performances at Splash House in Palm Springs, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Portola Festival in San Francisco.

By Rachel Kupfer3 hours ago
Gioli Assia Credit Graziano Piazza
MUSIC RELEASES

Giolì & Assia Announce New Album, "Fire, Hell & Holy Water"

The duo's largest musical project to date is due out in early September 2022 via Ultra Records.

By Lennon Cihak3 hours ago
282771252_543882373769172_1661015310287369596_n
GEAR + TECH

Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches EDM-Themed VR Experience and NFT Collection

"I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets," Huston said.

By Lennon Cihak3 hours ago

Citing RÜFÜS DU SOL, Ólafur Arnalds and Stephan Bodzin as his musical inspirations, Hoffmann now has his sights set on A Radiant Sign, which is slated for release via Anjunadeep September 2nd.

"The album is about new beginnings, and represents the beautiful results that can come from fighting through difficult circumstances," Hoffmann explained in a press statement. "I wanted to give people a collection of music that they can be absorbed by; giving them the hope and faith to keep going through the twists and turns of life. While writing the album, I realized that challenging situations do eventually come to an end, and while facing those challenges, it’s best to look ahead. That’s what ‘A Radiant Sign’ stands for."

FOLLOW NILS HOFFMANN:

Facebook: facebook.com/nilshoffmannmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nilshoffmannmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/nilshoffmannils
Spotify: spoti.fi/3P0bEIu

Tags
terms:
Nils HoffmannNew MusicAnjunadeep

Related

yotto_und_hundsmaller
MUSIC RELEASES

Yotto's Debut Album "Hyperfall" Is Mesmerizing [Listen]

Out Now on Anjunadeep

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA Team Up for Stunning Single, "Don't Let Me Let Go": Listen

The aching single will appear on Francis' long-awaited "This Mixtape Is Fire TOO."

Moon Boots Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Moon Boots Releases First Single "Tied Up" off Forthcoming Sophomore Album

“Tied Up” is just a taste of what’s to come from Moon Boots' second album, Bimini Road.

leaving laurel pierce fulton
NEWS

Pierce Fulton's Side Project, Leaving Laurel, Announces Debut Album Following Tragic Death

The album will be dedicated to the memory of Fulton, who tragically passed away in April 2021 from an apparent suicide after struggling with his mental health.

Crywolf Press pic
MUSIC RELEASES

Crywolf Shares Versatile Single “DRIP” and Announces New Album

The talented artist is finally back in full force.

FeedMe1
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Releases New Single Ahead of Sophomore Album

A new album by Feed Me is due in full later this month.

Covex
MUSIC RELEASES

Covex Debuts Stunning New Single "To Be Alone" Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Album

The rising musician is gearing up for his biggest release to date via Moving Castle.

KRANE
MUSIC RELEASES

KRANE Shares Candid Message on Sophomore Album "Getting Better"

KRANE's highly anticipated sophomore album arrives by way of Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records.