Nils Hoffmann Announces Sophomore Album, Shares Pensive Single "Let Me Go"

Combining soothing soundscapes with mesmerizing melodies, Nils Hoffmann’s latest release is a stunner.

The Berlin-based producer has returned to Anjunadeep with a new single, “Let Me Go” (with TENDER), which coincides with the launch of a brand new chapter in his blossoming career. Directly following his recent double-single "9 Days / Cranes," the new track is the first taste of its 26-year-old creator's sophomore album, A Radiant Sign.

“Let Me Go” masterfully blends Hoffmann and TENDER’s production styles while juxtaposing minimal bridge sections with cathartic drops. Tastefully drawing from their inspirations, they interpolate potent analog synths and warm low end frequencies to curate a heady dance record.

Take a listen to “Let Me Go” below.

Citing RÜFÜS DU SOL, Ólafur Arnalds and Stephan Bodzin as his musical inspirations, Hoffmann now has his sights set on A Radiant Sign, which is slated for release via Anjunadeep September 2nd.

"The album is about new beginnings, and represents the beautiful results that can come from fighting through difficult circumstances," Hoffmann explained in a press statement. "I wanted to give people a collection of music that they can be absorbed by; giving them the hope and faith to keep going through the twists and turns of life. While writing the album, I realized that challenging situations do eventually come to an end, and while facing those challenges, it’s best to look ahead. That’s what ‘A Radiant Sign’ stands for."

FOLLOW NILS HOFFMANN:

Facebook: facebook.com/nilshoffmannmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/nilshoffmannmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/nilshoffmannils

Spotify: spoti.fi/3P0bEIu