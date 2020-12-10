Watch Nina Kraviz Drop Exclusive Tracks from Cyberpunk 2077 in Hypnotic DJ Set

Watch Nina Kraviz Drop Exclusive Tracks from Cyberpunk 2077 in Hypnotic DJ Set

Kraviz is also an in-game player, a badass "ripperdoc" who goes by the name of Bara Nova.
Author:
Publish date:

CD Projekt

After many delays, the hotly anticipated and polarizing video game Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been unveiled. To celebrate the official launch of one of the most ballyhooed games in recent memory, Russian techno star Nina Kraviz took the decks for a hypnotic DJ set featuring exclusive tracks from the new title.

Kraviz is also an in-game player, a badass "ripperdoc" who goes by the name of Bara Nova. In the retro-future world of Cyberpunk 2077, a ripperdoc is an underground medical pro who is masterful in the art of healing and the connection of robotic implants, like cyber limbs. Apparently they can also DJ and sing.

Check out Kraviz's performance below.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially launched this morning on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. The first volume of the game's soundtrack is set to drop tomorrow, December 11th, and it's follow-up will be revealed on Friday, December 18th. You can pre-save the second installment here and check out the official Cyberpunk 2077 tracklist below, which features music from Grimes, SOPHIE, and Run The Jewels, among others.

Radio Volume 1:
1. Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave): “No Save Point”
2. SOPHIE / Shygirl (Clockwork Venus): “BM”
3. Le Destroy (The Bait): “Kill Kill”
4. Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna): “Metamorphosis”
5. Konrad Oldmoney (7 Facas): “Dinero” [ft. Cerbeus]
6. Deadly Hunta / Maro Music (Footage Missing): “When It’s War’
7. The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts): “Night City Aliens”
8. Converge (Shattered Void): “I Won’t Let You Go”
9. Aligns (Rubicones): “Friday Night Fire Fight”
10. Tomb Mold (Bacillus): “Adaptive Manipulator”
11. Deafkids (Tainted Overlord): “Selva Pulsátil”

Radio Volume 2:
1. Namakopuri (Us Cracks): “PonPon Shit”
2. Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy): “Delicate Weapon”
3. Rat Boy (IBDY): “Who’s Ready for Tomorrow”
4. HEALTH (Window Weather): “Major Crimes”
5. Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins): “I Really Want to Stay at Your House”
6. Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova): “Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today”
7. Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy): “Hole in the Sun” [f. COS and Conway]
8. Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation): “History”
9. Poloz (Tinnitus): “On My Way to Hell”

Related

Cyberpunk 2077
MUSIC RELEASES

Tracklist and Release Date for Cyberpunk 2077's Soundtrack Announced

The upcoming soundtrack is set to feature music from Grimes, SOPHIE, Nina Kraviz, Run The Jewels, and more.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077
NEWS

A$AP Rocky, Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and More to be Included in Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 unveiled their star-studded soundtrack during The Game Awards 2019.

Grimes and Keanu Reeves' character from Cyberpunk 2077
NEWS

Grimes Leaks Info on Cyberpunk 2077 During Livestream

Grimes shared information on her character in Cyberpunk 2077 during a recent livestream.

nina kraviz 2
NEWS

Powerhouse DJ and Producer Nina Kraviz Is Working On a New Album

The techno and acid house heavyweight took to Twitter to share the news.

MIDNIGHT2077
MUSIC RELEASES

Trap Nation and Lowly Release Cyberpunk 2077 Inspired Compilation

The compilation features 17 tracks from various rising talents.

Screen Shot 2020-10-19 at 9.46.04 PM
FEATURES

Watch Dzeko Drop a Massive DJ Set Live from Niagara Falls

Dzeko has taken the livestreaming game to new heights.

unnamed_721
EVENTS

Madrid's Mad Cool Festival Unveils 2021 Lineup with Major Lazer, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nina Kraviz, More

The Killers, Twenty One Pilots, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the fest's headliners.

Rezz, Grimes, Nina Kravitz, Sophie
NEWS

Grimes Has New Collaborations with Rezz, SOPHIE and Nina Kraviz in the Works

The first collaboration will drop December 5th.