Ninajirachi Drops Impressive Remix of deadmau5 and The Neptunes' "Pomegranate"

20-year-old Australian producer Ninajirachi is making big moves, landing an official remix of deadmau5 and The Neptunes' track "Pomegranate."

Taking on a single as well-constructed as "Pomegranate" is no easy feat, but Ninajirachi does it in a way that seems effortless. While the original was a funky, downtempo nu-disco production, the Australian producer cranks up the pace, completely reimagining the bassline. She chops up Pharrell Williams' vocals on the chorus and adds in hard-hitting bass punches that make it almost impossible not to move to. Once the clubs reopen, this track is sure to take over the dance floors.

Ninajirachi first began making waves down under, and then abroad after becoming a finalist in Triple J's Unearthed High competition back in 2016 and 2017. Her debut single "Pure Luck," featuring Freya Staer, topped Spotify Australia's Viral Charts and received support from Zane Lowe on Beats1. This month she released her EP Blumiere, featuring "Cut The Rope," the project's first single that showcased her own vocals, continuing her impressive genre-bending oeuvre.

