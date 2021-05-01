Iconic Nirvana Songs to Receive House and Techno Makeovers on Upcoming Cover Album

Come as You Are: Nirvana Reimagined as House Techno will feature electronic reworks of 12 legendary Nirvana tracks.

While Nirvana may have never imagined their music being played amidst CO2 cannons and rave lasers, that's all about to change with an upcoming cover project produced by Jonathan Hay, Cain McKnight and 41X.

Out June 4th via R.U.S.H. Music, Come as You Are: Nirvana Reimagined as House Techno will feature electronic reworks of 12 of the band's most iconic tracks. To pay homage to the Nirvana's fabled frontman, Kurt Cobain, a portion of the project's proceeds are designated for initiatives supporting suicide prevention, mental health and the LGBTQ+ community, of which Cobain was an outspoken ally.

Kurt Cobain performing with Nirvana at Reading Festival in 1991. Ed Sirrs/Camera Press/Redux

A cover of "Something In The Way" with Daniella Carter and J. Patt of The Knocks is the new album's lead single, which is due for release on April 30th, 2021. With new vocals and an unmistakably club-formulated bounce, it's a compelling blend of beloved lyrics and electro house.

Come as You Are: Nirvana Reimagined as House Techno is the second cover album to be released by R.U.S.H. Music and Jonathan Hay.

The record follows 2020's Ready to Dance, which put a house spin on a collection of music by the Notorious B.I.G. Co-produced by CJ Wallace, the artist's son, its highlight was a saxophone-driven mix of 1994's "Big Poppa."