Nitepunk's "Black and Colors" Is a Rollercoaster Journey Through the Ominous and Uplifting

Nitepunk's latest track packs as much bliss as it does bite.

The multi-genre producer and DJ has returned with a bold original, "Black and Colors." Much like its title, the new single is characterized by great sonic contrast.

Known for his grungy production and agile switch-ups between dubstep, breakbeat and electro, Nitepunk is sure to leave a memorable first impression with "Black and Colors." His knack for biting basslines remains alive and well while simultaneously introducing a spritely dose of melody.

The energizing, rollercoaster-like plunge through a blend of barking, distorted synths and thunderous 808s is a pure testament to the possibilities of Nitepunk's sound. Commenting on the record, Nitepunk said the record induces feelings of nostalgia.

"Personally, this song makes me feel like I'm on an adventurous, nostalgic journey and the final destination is a state where everything kinda blossoms inside me, experiencing all the best feelings together," he said.

The uplifting and versatile record arrives at a time when Nitepunk has been coming into his own with dominant performances on the festival circuit, including HARD Summer, EDC, Ultra Music Festival and many more.

