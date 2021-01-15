Nitepunk's Wild Breakbeat Track "Flow" Gets a Habstrakt House Twist

Nitepunk released "Flow" as his first single on the HARD RECS label just last month, making a splash on the fan-favorite electronic music imprint. The original track showcased a set of inventive breakbeat production skills, proving that Nitepunk has a lot to offer the dance music scene.

Last year, Nitepunk remixed Habstrakt's "The One" and he was not the only artist to do so, joining the likes of fellow bass heavyweights NGHTMRE, Basstrick, Asdek, Effin, and Unlovable. This year, the roles have been reversed. Habstrakt, the renowned French bass house producer, has decided to give "Flow" his own unique spin.

Habstrakt—the french house mainstay artist—has been on a roll as of late, releasing tracks on Never Say Die, Confession, Insomniac Records, Monstercat, Interscope, and Gud Vibrations just this past calendar year. His new remix seamlessly removes the barrage of hard-hitting breakbeats in favor of his signature bass house style, reworking the arrangement to introduce a club-ready bassline.

Check out the tune below.

