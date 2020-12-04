Nitepunk Makes His HARD Recs Debut With Breakbeat Beast, "Flow"

Nitepunk can celebrate another major move in his career now that he has made his HARD Recs label debut with his new single "Flow." The track is an absolute barrage of breaks and bass that will make you want to host a solo underground dance party in your living room.

The blossoming bass producer held nothing back. With "Flow," Nitepunk expertly channels the classic breakbeat production skills of his predecessors while morphing it into a beast uniquely his own. The silky smooth interlacing of the track's drum progressions and vocal samples makes for an earworm that is the perfect escapism song to transport you back to simpler times.

In a recent social post, Nitepunk shared the journey to "Flow" and what he hopes his fans take away from it. "This year got us all in our own way, but with this track I wanted to have a reminder for me and you all that whatever’s happening, there’s still a way to ignore negativity, still a way to find fun and happiness and enjoy things we love doing even if it seems less important, because it never is," he wrote.

The New York-based producer has been on a roll as of late, releasing tracks on Never Say Die, Subsidia, Disciple, and Circus, among other leading bass music imprints. He also dropped his first-ever EP, Red Turbulence. He's an artist you are going to want to have on your watchlist.

Stream "Flow" below and across all platforms here.

FOLLOW NITEPUNK:

Facebook: facebook.com/nitepunk

Twitter: twitter.com/nitepunky

Instagram: instagram.com/nitepunk

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/39FDwzO