Few producers have experienced as meteoric of a rise as Nitti Gritti has over the past year. Versatile, hungry, and wielding a workhorse mentality, he is one of a handful of producers who has managed to satiate not only the bass music crowd, but also the house and pop crowds.

We have the distinct pleasure of exclusively premiering Nitti Gritti's new single "All In," a scintillating future pop jam that serves as the titular track from his forthcoming eponymous EP, which is primed for a landmark Spinnin' Records release. More ballad than banger, the single is a master stroke from the Miami-based electronic wunderkind.

"All In" features previous collaborator Jimmy Levy, who croons with the hypnotic swag of Aloe Blacc. Kicking things off with a melancholic intro, Nitti Gritti utilizes delicate xylophone strikes and poignant piano chords to set the tone. His next-level production prowess is on full display after that, as he uses nostalgic acoustic guitar plucks, warm subs, and masterfully pitched vocal chops.

All in all, it's a spellbinding effort from the white-hot producer, and one that is primed to be a streaming goliath due to its crossover appeal.

As of the time of writing, neither Nitti Gritti nor Spinnin have divulged a release date for the project.

