Nitti Gritti Teams Up with Mario on R&B-Infused Future Bass Single "Another Way"

Miami native Nitti Gritti has been known to incorporate many styles into his own unique sound. From catchy pop music to gnarly bass numbers, the red-hot producer has touched on nearly every genre across the spectrum. Now, he's enlisted the help of his friend and fellow musician Mario, the R&B superstar perhaps best known for his hit 2004 single, "Let Me Love You," for a brand new amalgamation of styles.

"Another Way" is chock-full of late 90s and early 2000s R&B influence. The introduction and verses' rhodes piano chords and soulful, romantic lyrics call to mind works from the likes of Usher or Boyz II Men. However, the production elements that guide those sultry and nostalgic notes forward are very much at home in 2020.

Cheeky percussive elements and cleverly filtered synth lines move "Another Way" into the realm of future bass, centering the single nicely between the old school and the now. While reminiscent of some of Disclosure and Flume's work, Nitti Gritti's latest remains distinctively his own, furthering his penchant for coloring outside genre lines and delivering memorable melodies.

"Another Way (feat. Mario)" is out now and can be found here.

FOLLOW NITTI GRITTI:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnittigritti

Twitter: twitter.com/DJNittiGritti

Instagram: instagram.com/djnittigritti

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/nittigritti