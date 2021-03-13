Nitti Gritti Drops Emotive New Single "Matrix" With Jimmy Levy

Nitti Gritti Drops Emotive New Single "Matrix" With Jimmy Levy

This is the third collaborative single between the producer and vocalist.
Author:
Publish date:

This is the third collaborative single between the producer and vocalist.

Nitti Gritti has unveiled his second release of the year, an emotive future pop single called "Matrix" with Jimmy Levy.

The producer and vocalist tandem have become quite the dynamic duo, working on such hits as 2019's "Eyes On You" and 2020's "All In." They've hit their sweet spot with their latest single, which homes in on the soaring production talents of Gritti and the crooning vocals of Levy. 

"Matrix" opens with a distant electric guitar progression that unfurls into a lush beat, with Levy's heartfelt lyrics piercing through. They tell a story of a couple fighting for the survival of their relationship, trying to break free from the vicious cycle of heartbreak. The electronic ballad is taken to new heights with its atmospheric drops, filled with spiraling synths and a chest-thumping drum pattern.

"Matrix" arrives just in time for the Grammy Awards this weekend. Nitti Gritti was nominated under his SIDEPIECE duo—with Party Favor— for their viral single "On My Mind," a a global hit produced alongside Diplo. This is the second single he has released this year, following his beautiful collaboration with RUNN titled "Where I Belong." 

FOLLOW NITTI GRITTI:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnittigritti
Instagram: instagram.com/djnittigritti
Twitter: twitter.com/DJNittiGritti
Spotify: spoti.fi/2KfPAO1

FOLLOW JIMMY LEVY:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialjimmylevy
Instagram: instagram.com/jimmylevy

Related

Nitti Gritti Press Release Photo 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Nitti Gritti Goes Back to His Roots with Summer Single “Eyes on You” Featuring Jimmy Levy

The two Miami artists know exactly how to create the perfect summer energy.

Nitti Gritti Cover Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKiE Teams Up With Nitti Gritti on "Apocalypse"

YOOKiE are returning to Kannibalen Records with Nitti Gritti in tow to release a heavy single titled "Apocalypse."

Nitti Gritti Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Nitti Gritti Brings in Ookay for “Loko”

“Loko” is the second single to come off Nitti Gritti’s forthcoming EP, What A Time To Be Alive

Nitti Wide_
MUSIC RELEASES

Nitti Gritti Releases Soaring New Single With RUNN, "Where I Belong"

A melodic masterpiece.

Ekali and Nitti Gritti
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekali Drops Nitti Gritti Collab During Alison Wonderland's Red Rocks Show

During his performance at Temple of Wonderland at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Ekali played an unreleased collaboration with Nitti Gritti.

nitti-gritti-forbidden-kingdom-anthem
EVENTS

Forbidden Kingdom Festival Reveals Anthem Produced by Nitti Gritti

We're getting down to the Nitti Gritti of the festivals first-ever anthem

Shaq & Nitti Gritti @ Music Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Nitti Gritti Teams Up with Shaquille O'Neal on "Takin' Over"

Shaq's has revealed that his fan-favorite ID from Ultra Music Festival is the hot new single, "Takin' Over"

nitti gritti press banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Nitti Gritti Unveils Scintillating Titular Track from Forthcoming Spinnin' EP "All In" [Premiere]

It's a tour de force from the Miami phenom.