Nitti Gritti Drops Emotive New Single "Matrix" With Jimmy Levy

This is the third collaborative single between the producer and vocalist.

Nitti Gritti has unveiled his second release of the year, an emotive future pop single called "Matrix" with Jimmy Levy.

The producer and vocalist tandem have become quite the dynamic duo, working on such hits as 2019's "Eyes On You" and 2020's "All In." They've hit their sweet spot with their latest single, which homes in on the soaring production talents of Gritti and the crooning vocals of Levy.

"Matrix" opens with a distant electric guitar progression that unfurls into a lush beat, with Levy's heartfelt lyrics piercing through. They tell a story of a couple fighting for the survival of their relationship, trying to break free from the vicious cycle of heartbreak. The electronic ballad is taken to new heights with its atmospheric drops, filled with spiraling synths and a chest-thumping drum pattern.

"Matrix" arrives just in time for the Grammy Awards this weekend. Nitti Gritti was nominated under his SIDEPIECE duo—with Party Favor— for their viral single "On My Mind," a a global hit produced alongside Diplo. This is the second single he has released this year, following his beautiful collaboration with RUNN titled "Where I Belong."

FOLLOW NITTI GRITTI:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnittigritti

Instagram: instagram.com/djnittigritti

Twitter: twitter.com/DJNittiGritti

Spotify: spoti.fi/2KfPAO1

FOLLOW JIMMY LEVY:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialjimmylevy

Instagram: instagram.com/jimmylevy