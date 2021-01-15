Nitti Gritti Releases Soaring New Single With RUNN, "Where I Belong"

A melodic masterpiece.
Fans first caught wind of a stunning unreleased Nitti Gritti track when he played it during his set at the Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon in June. Today, the wait for the mystery banger is over after Nitti Gritti kicked off 2021 with his first release of the year, "Where I Belong" with RUNN.

"Where I Belong" is a heartwarming journey of soaring vocals, punchy basses, and soulful melodies. The introduction starts with breathtaking vocals from RUNN, who takes the track to euphoric heights. The melodic chorus floats high in the clouds as Nitti Gritti's instrumental guides listeners with nostalgic sound design.

Soaring synth elements collide with hard-hitting drums in a fierce display of Nitti Gritti's unique and flawless production. Reminiscent of some of ILLENIUM and Said The Sky's future bass hits, Nitti Gritti has distinctively blended his own creativity.

"Where I Belong" is out now on streaming platforms and available here. You can listen in full below.

Nitti Gritti - Where I Belong ARTWORK

